

Atalanta Upends Napoli in Coppa Italia



NAPLES, Italy – Atalanta stunned Serie A leaders Napoli 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Coppa Italia for the first time in 21 years.



The visitors pressed throughout the first half, disrupting the usually high-powered Napoli attack and limiting the hosts to a single chance, a botched attempt by Piotr Zielinski in the 30th minute.



Timothy Castagne put the Bergamo club ahead 1-0 with a goal in the 50th minute and Alejandru “Papu” Gomez doubled the advantage with his hard strike in the 81st.



With their backs against the wall, Napoli threw everyone forward and the effort paid off in the 85th minute as Dries Mertens exploited a poor clearance by the Atalanta goalkeeper to cut the deficit in half.



But it wasn’t enough to spare Napoli from an embarrassing second elimination of the season after failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.



Atalanta’s semifinal opponent will be the winner of Wednesday’s Juventus-Torino clash. The other semifinal pits Lazio against AC Milan.



