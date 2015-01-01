

Six Die in Tanker-Truck Crash in Italy



ROME – Six people were killed on Tuesday in an accident involving a tanker truck and several other vehicles on a highway in the northern region of Lombardy, Italian authorities said.



The pile-up occurred at around 2:30 pm on a stretch of the A21 expressway between Brescia and Turin.



The tanker truck burst into flames following a collision that also involved three other trucks and a car, Italian police said on Twitter.



Traffic was blocked in both directions for several hours, though several southbound lanes were re-opened by late afternoon.



