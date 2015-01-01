

Trump: Undocumented Immigrants’ Defenders Will Wind Up Loving Me



WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump predicted on Twitter on Tuesday that Hispanics and the defenders of young undocumented migrants known as DREAMers will wind up abandoning the Democrats and “falling in love” with Republicans and with him, going on to insist on the need to build wall along the US-Mexico border.



“Democrats are doing nothing for DACA – just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start ‘falling in love’ with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS,” Trump tweeted.



The president was evidently referring to the debate in Congress on finding a definitive solution for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) beneficiaries, a program implemented by former President Barack Obama in 2012.



In September, Trump cancelled the program, which had protected some 800,000 young undocumented foreigners from deportation, but he gave Congress six months, until March 5, to agree on a legislative solution for the DREAMers’ irregular immigration situation.



The Democratic opposition had tried to push forward with a replacement for DACA before yearend, but Trump has linked any solution for the DREAMers to a broader immigration package including his own priorities in the area, among them funding the wall along the US southern border.



“The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost!” Trump had tweeted last Friday.



On Tuesday, the president once again insisted on fulfilling a key promise he made during his presidential campaign – noting in a tweet that he will hire more Border Patrol agents and build the border wall to halt illegal immigration from Mexico.



Democrats consider Trump’s border wall idea to be unacceptable, thus complicating a solution for the DREAMers now that Congress has resumed its activities after the holiday break.



