

New Bronx Fire Injures 16, Including 9 Children



NEW YORK – A fire that broke out on Monday in The Bronx injured at least 16 people, including nine children, less than a week after New York City’s worst fire in a quarter century left 12 people dead and dozens injured.



The latest fire erupted at 5:30 am in an apartment building in the Van Nest neighborhood, close to the Bronx Zoo, the city’s Fire Department said on its Twitter account.



Of the 16 people injured, four of them are in very serious condition and had to be transported to the Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx, although they do not appear to be in mortal danger, as reported by the local Daily news.



“Our units arrived and were immediately faced with heavy fire,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told the media, adding that 23 people – including one firefighter – were taken to hospitals.



“They will all be OK, thankfully,” Nigro said.



At least 200 firefighters were dispatched to the site of the blaze, at the intersection of Tremont and Commonwealth Avenues, and they are continuing to work to quell the flames, according to authorities.



At present, the cause of the fire is not known, but the Fire Department is working with local police to investigate what occurred, Nigro said.



The fire broke out on a frigid morning, with thermometers below -10 degrees C (14 F), and the Red Cross came to the site of the blaze to provide warm refuge for the residents evacuated from the building in question.



