

Authorities Make Big Drug Bust in Dominican Republic



SANTO DOMINGO – More than 1,500 bricks of a substance suspected of being cocaine were seized in the Dominican Republic during a joint operation with US and Dutch authorities, the DNCD drug enforcement agency said on Tuesday.



Drug enforcement agents arrested 12 crewmen from different countries, including Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, the DNCD said.



The operation took place on New Year’s Eve after Dominican and foreign authorities started following a ship “with a suspicious profile,” the DNCD said.



US and Dutch navy ships intercepted the vessel in international waters and were assisted by Dominican navy ships in escorting the ship to Santo Domingo’s Port of Sans Souci.



“After 48 straight hours of intense searching, DNCD agents and prosecutor’s office personnel seized more than 1,500 packages of a substance hidden inside the ship, which is under the control of authorities,” the law enforcement agency said.



Investigators are trying to identify other possible members of the drug smuggling ring, the DNCD said.



