 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 3,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Palestinians Call New Israeli Law on Jerusalem a Declaration of War

JERUSALEM – The Palestinian Authority said that the new law on Jerusalem approved early Tuesday by Israel’s parliament was tantamount to a declaration of war against “the political and religious identity” of the people of Palestine.

The amendment that passed the Knesset stipulates that the cession by Israel of any part of Jerusalem requires the approval of two-thirds of the chamber.

“This vote clearly indicates that Israel has officially declared the end of the so-called political process and has already begun to impose dictating ... de facto policies,” a spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said in a statement.

The amendment reaffirms that Jerusalem is the “eternal, indivisible capital of Israel.”

East Jerusalem, which was seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967, has long been seen as the future capital of a Palestinian state.

“Israel’s out-of-control behavior is pushing the region toward the abyss,” Abu Rudeineh said, calling for action by the international community to restrain the Israeli government.
 

