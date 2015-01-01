 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Teachers Continue Hunger Strike in Bangladesh over Salaries

DHAKA – Hundreds of teachers who work in non-government institutions in Bangladesh continued a hunger strike for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as part of an action calling for improved salaries and state support.

Scores of protesting teachers were seen laying on the ground – some clutching placards bearing slogans like “please give me salary” –, while two men were seen carrying a sick colleague off to the hospital.

“Over the past 12 years, I have been working without any pay and living in inhumane conditions,” one of the protesting teachers, Sohrab Hossain, told EFE.

“It’s better to die here than return home with empty hands,” he added.

Sohrab said he gets just over $12 a month at the madrasa school where he works, which has forced him to take on private classes and employment at a store in the evenings so as to supplement his earnings.

Four protesters on Tuesday had to receive basic medical attention due to their action, though none of them were hospitalized, a police spokesperson told EFE.

The government pays some $137 a month – the minimum wage in Bangladesh – to teachers employed at some private institutions as part of the Monthly Pay Order scheme.

There are some 80,000 teachers who work in 5,242 institutions without being paid by the state, Binoy Bhusan Roy, the secretary general of the Federation of Teachers and Employees of Non-MPO Educational Institutions, told EFE.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved