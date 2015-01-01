

South African Bands Fill Streets for Second New Year Festivities



CAPE TOWN – Hundreds of thousands of South African band members marched on Tuesday through the streets of Cape Town as part of “Second New Year” celebrations.



Every year on Jan. 2, thousands of revelers dressed in colorful garb and equipped with a variety of musical instruments take to the city’s streets to mark Second New Year, also known as “Kaapse Klopse,” as part of the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival.



The event dates back to the mid-19th century, when slaves in Cape Town – who were given a day off from their duties on that date – would dress up in costumes and dance to music.



Modern-day Cape Minstrels, many sporting brightly colored face paint, decorative hats and some brandishing umbrellas, took part in the historic parade on Tuesday, while spectators gathered to catch a glimpse of the goings-on.



Many of the songs heard during Second New Year celebrations date back to the 1800s.



