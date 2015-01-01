

Stray Bullet Kills 5-Year-Old during New Year’s Festivities in Brazil



SAO PAULO – A 5-year-old boy died after being hit in the head by a stray bullet in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, on New Year’s Eve and going five hours before his family was able to find a public hospital able to treat him, health officials said on Tuesday.



Arthur Aparecido Bencid Silva died on Monday afternoon at a hospital in Taboao da Serra, a city in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area, the Sao Paulo Health Secretariat said.



The boy collapsed while playing with a cousin outside his family’s house as Sao Paulo residents welcomed 2018 with fireworks and gunshots fired into the air.



The boy’s relatives saw blood on his head but did not realize until several hours later that he had been shot.



Five hours passed before an ambulance arrived at the house and a hospital was found to treat the wounded boy, who underwent surgery and died in a hospital intensive care unit.



Police are investigating the shooting, officials said.



