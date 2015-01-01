 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Stray Bullet Kills 5-Year-Old during New Year’s Festivities in Brazil

SAO PAULO – A 5-year-old boy died after being hit in the head by a stray bullet in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, on New Year’s Eve and going five hours before his family was able to find a public hospital able to treat him, health officials said on Tuesday.

Arthur Aparecido Bencid Silva died on Monday afternoon at a hospital in Taboao da Serra, a city in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area, the Sao Paulo Health Secretariat said.

The boy collapsed while playing with a cousin outside his family’s house as Sao Paulo residents welcomed 2018 with fireworks and gunshots fired into the air.

The boy’s relatives saw blood on his head but did not realize until several hours later that he had been shot.

Five hours passed before an ambulance arrived at the house and a hospital was found to treat the wounded boy, who underwent surgery and died in a hospital intensive care unit.

Police are investigating the shooting, officials said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved