Spanish Authorities Seize 42 Kilos of Cocaine on Ship Originating from Panama

ALGECIRAS, Spain – Authorities in Spain have seized 42 kilograms (93 pounds) of cocaine from a toilet on board a container ship that came from Panama and was docked in the southern port of Algeciras, police said Tuesday.

The drug – cocaine hydro-chloride – was found concealed in the ceiling of a toilet compartment that is usually used by workers on the boat.

“The ship was in the port of Algeciras carrying out unloading work and came from Panama,” police said in a statement.

Two people have been charged, according to police, while an investigation remained open.

The find was the fruit of a joint operation involving officers from the police and Spain’s tax agency, AEAT.
 

