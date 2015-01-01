 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 3,2018
 
At Least 450 Detained in Iranian Capital during Anti-Government Protests

TEHRAN – Around 450 protesters have been detained in the Iranian capital during protests against the country’s economic policies in the last three days, the deputy governor of Tehran province reported on Tuesday.

Ali Asghar Naserbakht said protesters were detained after destroying public property and attacking people and claimed that, on Monday, the number of participants in the protests had decreased, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency.

Iranian authorities have not announced the number of people detained in the rest of the country as a result of the protests, in which 20 people have been killed since they began on Thursday.

Naserbakht said 200 protesters were arrested in Tehran on Saturday, 150 on Sunday and 100 on Monday.

The deputy governor lamented what he called the riots of recent days and said that any kind of outdoor gathering required permission from the Interior Ministry.

Demonstrations against rising prices and corruption began Thursday in several Iranian cities, with slogans against the regime and clashes between demonstrators and security agents that have claimed the lives of 20 people so far.
 

