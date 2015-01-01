

Hip Injury Forces Murray to Withdraw from Brisbane



BRISBANE, Australia – Two-time former champion Andy Murray withdrew on Tuesday from the Brisbane International with a right hip injury.



The tournament confirmed the absence of the former world No. 1, now ranked 16, through a post on its official Twitter account, canceling his match against Ryan Harrison of the United States on Jan. 4.



“I’m very disappointed. I came here with every intention of making a strong start to the year, but sadly my team and I don’t feel that I’m where I need to be just yet to compete at the highest level,” Murray said.



“I have always enjoyed competing in front of the Queensland fans. I look forward to returning in the near future,” the 30-year-old Scot added.



Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, who is set to replace Murray, will face Harrison in the tournament’s round of 16.



Last week, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, world No. 1, withdrew from Brisbane due to a knee injury, which leaves Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov the top seed at the tennis tournament.



