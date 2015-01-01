 
  HOME | World

At Least 86 IS Members Killed in 2 Army Operations in Afghanistan

KABUL – At least 86 members of the Islamic State terror organization, including several commanders, were killed and 38 others were injured in two operations by Afghan security forces, military sources told EFE on Tuesday.

In the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghan troops launched an offensive Monday night, in which 60 IS fighters died and 18 were injured, said Shirin Aqha Faqiri, spokesperson for the Afghan National Army’s 201st Selab Corps.

Faqiri added that one civilian had died and another 10 were wounded in the operation, blaming the casualties on IS militants who allegedly used the civilians as “human shields.”

The wounded have been taken to local hospitals.

In the northern province of Jawzjan, 26 IS members were killed and 20 wounded in an aerial operation that also left almost 20 wounded in two villages in Darzab district, considered an IS stronghold in northern Afghanistan.

Spokesperson for the 209th Shaheen Corps, Nasratullah Jamshidi, said that among the dead were two foreigners and several top IS commanders, including the second highest member of the group in northern Afghanistan, Qari Shujah.

“Our bombings will continue and in the next few days we will launch a major ground-clearing offensive against the IS in Darzab,” said Jamshidi.

IS established itself in Afghanistan in 2015, setting up its stronghold in Nangarhar on the Pakistani border, a key region in communications between the two countries.

Since then, and although Afghan authorities have claimed to have confined IS’s presence to a few remote areas, the group has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks in the country, most recently in Nangarhar on Sunday, when a motorcycle bomb planted near the funeral site of a local politician left 18 people dead and 12 wounded.
 

