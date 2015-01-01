 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Latest Tropical Storm to Hit Philippines Leaves 2 Dead

MANILA – Two people have died as a result of tropical storm Agaton which was scheduled to leave the Philippines on Tuesday after causing floods, landslides and evacuations, a week after a separate storm left 240 people dead.

A 64-year-old woman died in a landslide, and a 39-year-old man was killed in a fall, both in Cebu Island, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

With heavy rainfall and winds of up to 90 kilometers (55.9 miles) per hour, tropical storm Agaton has pummeled the northern part of Mindanao Island (south) and the central islands of the Philippine archipelago for the past two days.

Some 600 families have been evacuated, while 3,000 passengers were stranded at several ports as sea travel remained suspended since the storm’s arrival.

Agaton struck as the country was recovering from the effects of Tembin, a tropical storm that left 240 people dead, more than a hundred missing and some 70,000 homeless in the southern Philippines.

Between 15-20 typhoons pass through the Philippines every year during the rainy season, which usually begins in June and ends in November or December.
 

