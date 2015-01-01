 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Germany Sees Highest Employment in 2017 since Reunification

BERLIN – The number of people in work in Germany in 2017 was at its highest since the country’s reunification, with an average of 44.3 million people in employment, the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.

That figure represented a 1.5 percent increase year-on-year, while the number of people in employment grew by 638,000 compared to the previous year – the strongest growth since 2007.

“Higher labor force participation of the domestic population and the immigration of foreign workers offset negative demographic effects, so that the number of persons in employment observed in 2017 was the highest since German reunification,” Destatis said in a statement.

The sector that saw the most growth in its workforce was the service industry, which took on 536,000 more people than the previous year, or witnessed an increase of 1.7 percent.

The data falls in line with forecasts presented last week by the Federal Employment Agency (BA), which suggested that Germany could create up to 400,000 new jobs in 2018.

However, there remained a high number of workers – some three million – who needed to have more than one job.

The BA is to present its unemployment figures for December on Wednesday.

In November, there were 2,532,000 people out of work in Germany, with an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved