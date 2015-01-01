

Germany Sees Highest Employment in 2017 since Reunification



BERLIN – The number of people in work in Germany in 2017 was at its highest since the country’s reunification, with an average of 44.3 million people in employment, the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.



That figure represented a 1.5 percent increase year-on-year, while the number of people in employment grew by 638,000 compared to the previous year – the strongest growth since 2007.



“Higher labor force participation of the domestic population and the immigration of foreign workers offset negative demographic effects, so that the number of persons in employment observed in 2017 was the highest since German reunification,” Destatis said in a statement.



The sector that saw the most growth in its workforce was the service industry, which took on 536,000 more people than the previous year, or witnessed an increase of 1.7 percent.



The data falls in line with forecasts presented last week by the Federal Employment Agency (BA), which suggested that Germany could create up to 400,000 new jobs in 2018.



However, there remained a high number of workers – some three million – who needed to have more than one job.



The BA is to present its unemployment figures for December on Wednesday.



In November, there were 2,532,000 people out of work in Germany, with an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent.



