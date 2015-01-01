

Two Convicts Escape from German Prison Days after Four Fled Through Hole in Wall



BERLIN – Two convicts escaped from a prison in Germany while police were still searching for another four who fled through a hole in the wall last week, security sources said on Tuesday.



The two escaped from Berlin’s Plotzensee prison on Monday night and were yet to be found.



On Thursday, another four inmates opened a hole in the outer wall through which they fled.



They had attended a workshop in the morning, where they stole tools to create a narrow gap between two columns in part of the building’s ventilation system.



The escape took them three minutes and was captured by security cameras.



A seventh prisoner was on day-to-day temporary release, but on Friday failed to return to Plotzensee at the end of the day as required.



The prison is located in a residential neighborhood in west Berlin and currently houses some 360 inmates.



