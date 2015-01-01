 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 3,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Israel Bombs Hamas Positions in Gaza Strip after Rocket Attack

JERUSALEM – The Israeli air force bombed on Tuesday positions belonging to the Islamist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip after a missile was launched into Israel’s territory, according to the Israeli military.

The rocket from Gaza struck an open field in the Eshkol region Monday evening, causing no injuries.

In retaliation, Israel launched air strikes on Tuesday that targeted “a military compound belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas in southern Gaza,” the Israeli army said in a post to Twitter.

The statement added that the Israeli military held Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, responsible for all attacks from the coastal enclave.

On Saturday, Israel struck Hamas targets in response to three missiles fired into Israeli territory from Gaza.

Palestinians have launched several missiles from the Gaza Strip after United States President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6.

Last month, Hamas detained fundamentalist militants who were allegedly responsible for launching rockets against Israel, sources close to the organization confirmed to EFE.
 

