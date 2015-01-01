 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Traditional Rose Parade Kicks Off New Year in Los Angeles



LOS ANGELES – The traditional Rose Parade, with its more than 40 colorful floats, made its way through the streets of Pasadena, California, on Monday, reaffirming itself as the family celebration par excellence to kick off the New Year.

The 129th edition of the beloved parade, the most important of its kind in the US, included 44 elaborate floats prepared by non-profit organizations, clubs and cities, all of them decorated with flowers, leaves, seeds and other natural materials, as well as 21 musical bands and 19 equestrian units.

“The Rose Parade is a day on which everyone gets together with ... flowers. It’s a day of joy and it’s a day to be happy,” Isabella Marez, the queen of this year’s parade, told EFE.

Starting early on Monday morning, some 800,000 people – according to local media – began gathering along the more than eight-kilometer (five-mile) parade route along Colorado Blvd. to enjoy the marvelous floats that were to pass by for the televised event, the US viewership of which was estimated at some 45 million.

“This, for me, is a symbol of exactly how we can work together as a society, coming from different countries, speaking different languages, having different experiences of social and economic status,” Laura Farber, the treasurer for the Tournament of Roses, which organized the parade, told EFE.

In 2020, Farber will become the first Latina to serve as president of the organization.

Amy Camacho, from Reno, Nevada, a diabetic who received kidney and pancreas transplants, rode on board one of the floats, thus fulfilling a childhood dream.

“To really be here and experience this is a little surreal,” the schoolteacher said, adding that she came out to “enjoy life” aboard a float decorated with figures of gigantic macaws, feathered serpents and a huge Aztec calendar stone.

The first Rose Parade was held in 1890 on Pasadena’s then-rural streets to celebrate New Year’s Day with an abundance of flowers, mainly roses.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved