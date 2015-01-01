HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

At Least 9 Dead in Brazil Prison Riot



SAO PAULO – At least nine people died and about 14 more were injured during a riot in a prison in the Goiania metro area, the capital of the central Brazilian state of Goias, the commander of the Military Police, Divino Alves, told G1 news on Monday.



A group of prisoners incarcerated under a semi-open regime invaded one wing of the Aparecida Prison Complex, where they confronted inmates from a rival gang and set fire to certain facilities, according to the SEAP prison administration department.



Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to quell the blazes.



A total of 34 prisoners managed to escape during the riot, which initial reports said has now been brought under control by the authorities.



Inmates’ relatives came to the prison entrance to try and get information about what happened and some of them learned of the massacre from the prisoners themselves via instant messaging apps, local media reported.



Brazil experienced in January 2017 some of the most tragic incidents in its history with prisons massacres in the states of Amazonas, Roraima and Rio Grande do Norte in which more than 130 people died.



The worst massacre took place exactly a year ago in the Compaj prison complex in the city of Manaus, where 56 prisoners died in a brawl between rival factions, which have great influence inside the facilities and point up the lack of security, the overcrowding and poor conditions that prevail within Brazil’s penitentiary system.



