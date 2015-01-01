HOME | Argentina

Argentine Navy Investigating New Contacts in Search for Submarine



BUENOS AIRES – The Argentine navy announced on Monday that it is investigating “new contacts” in the search for its missing ARA San Juan submarine, of which no trace has been found since it disappeared a month-and-a-half ago in the South Atlantic.



In a statement, the navy said that the search operation is continuing with three vessels: two of them Argentine, the destroyer Sarandi and the tug Islas Malvinas, and Russia’s Yantar oceanographic vessel.



The Islas Malvinas is also carrying Russia’s Panther Plus remote undersea search vehicle.



The new contacts are being investigated by the Islas Malvinas after navy officials on Sunday ruled out linking other objects found by the Yantar to the missing sub, which was carrying 44 crewmembers when it vanished.



The Argentine navy also reiterated its “commitment” to the families of the missing sailors, as it continues to pay their salaries even though no hope remains that they will be found alive.



