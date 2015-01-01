 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Argentine Navy Investigating New Contacts in Search for Submarine

BUENOS AIRES – The Argentine navy announced on Monday that it is investigating “new contacts” in the search for its missing ARA San Juan submarine, of which no trace has been found since it disappeared a month-and-a-half ago in the South Atlantic.

In a statement, the navy said that the search operation is continuing with three vessels: two of them Argentine, the destroyer Sarandi and the tug Islas Malvinas, and Russia’s Yantar oceanographic vessel.

The Islas Malvinas is also carrying Russia’s Panther Plus remote undersea search vehicle.

The new contacts are being investigated by the Islas Malvinas after navy officials on Sunday ruled out linking other objects found by the Yantar to the missing sub, which was carrying 44 crewmembers when it vanished.

The Argentine navy also reiterated its “commitment” to the families of the missing sailors, as it continues to pay their salaries even though no hope remains that they will be found alive.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved