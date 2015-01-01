HOME | Mexico

Mexican State Gets Interim Governor So Actual Governor Can Run for President



MEXICO CITY – Manuel Gonzalez Flores took on Monday over the governorship of Mexico’s Nuevo Leon state for the next six months so that the elected governor, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon, can run for president as an independent candidate.



Gonzalez took over for Rodriguez, known as “El Bronco,” until June 30, legislative sources said.



The interim governor had been serving as Rodriguez’s government general secretary, but now steps into his boss’s shoes after the latter received authorization to run as the first independent candidate in the upcoming presidential campaign.



Rodriguez, 60, who has governed Nuevo Leon since 2015, is vying with several other independent candidates and three more well-known politicians representing the three major political coalitions to succeed Enrique Peña Nieto as Mexico’s president.



The new governor is expected to provide continuity for Nuevo Leon and continue Rodriguez’s policies.



On July, Mexicans head to the polls to select a new president – to govern the country from 2018-2024 – along with 628 national legislators and thousands of state and local officials.



MEXICO CITY – Manuel Gonzalez Flores took on Monday over the governorship of Mexico’s Nuevo Leon state for the next six months so that the elected governor, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon, can run for president as an independent candidate.Gonzalez took over for Rodriguez, known as “El Bronco,” until June 30, legislative sources said.The interim governor had been serving as Rodriguez’s government general secretary, but now steps into his boss’s shoes after the latter received authorization to run as the first independent candidate in the upcoming presidential campaign.Rodriguez, 60, who has governed Nuevo Leon since 2015, is vying with several other independent candidates and three more well-known politicians representing the three major political coalitions to succeed Enrique Peña Nieto as Mexico’s president.The new governor is expected to provide continuity for Nuevo Leon and continue Rodriguez’s policies.On July, Mexicans head to the polls to select a new president – to govern the country from 2018-2024 – along with 628 national legislators and thousands of state and local officials. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

