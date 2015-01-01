 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuelans Worried about Effects of President’s New Wage Hike
In 2017, Maduro raised seven times the minimum wage of government employees in an attempt to deal with the rising prices that shoot up every day while the bolivar continues to plummet in relation to the US dollar on the free market

CARACAS – Venezuela begins 2018 sunk in hyperinflation and full of concern about the new wage increase announced on Sunday by President Nicolas Maduro, which is only being celebrated in government circles and will unleash even greater inflation, according to many economists.

“Maduro is simply continuing with his policy of trying to put out the fire of hyperinflation, which he lit in Venezuela, with a can of gasoline,” economist Luis Oliveros wrote on the Twitter feed he shares with many colleagues.

In his year’s end speech, Maduro announced this Sunday a 40 percent increase in the minimum wage and in the salaries of civil servants which, added to the increase in the food bonus, signifies a hike in Venezuelans’ minimum income of 74 percent.

This increase leaves Venezuelans’ minimum income at $238, if the exchange rate set by the government is applied, but at little more than $7 at the parallel rate of exchange, which is used in all transactions that do not involve the Venezuelan government.

In 2017, Maduro raised seven times the minimum wage of government employees in an attempt to deal with the rising prices that shoot up every day while the bolivar continues to plummet in relation to the US dollar on the free market.

According to preliminary calculations by the financial analysis firm Ecoanalitica, inflation in Venezuela soared by 81 percent in November alone. According to those estimates, accumulated inflation in 2017 topped 2,700 percent, making it the only economy in the world with a four-digit inflation rate.

The result, according to the Workers’ Documentation and Analysis Center (CENDA), was that a household with two minimum wages has barely enough income in a month to buy a week’s basic food supply.

Faced with that situation, millions of Venezuelans depend on the government’s distribution of subsidized foodstuffs. Delays in the delivery of food products have provoked numerous spontaneous protests in lower-income districts during this Christmas season.

The Chavista government blames the situation on an “economic war” being waged by the United States, the opposition and business “speculators.”

“Who attacks the people? Who imposes a totally false, criminal mechanism to set inflated prices? The Bolivarian government, or the capitalists, the oligarchy?” Maduro asked rhetorically in his year’s end speech.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved