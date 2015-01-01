HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuelan National Guard Sergeant Who Killed Pregnant Girl Arrested



CARACAS – A sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), who killed a pregnant teenager on Friday in Venezuela when he opened fire on a crowd during the distribution of traditional government-subsidized Christmas hams, has been arrested and charged with homicide, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced on Monday.



“The guardsman is being temporarily detained at Bolivarian National Guard headquarters in Antimano until his hearing,” Saab said on his Twitter account. Antimano is the parish on the west side of Caracas where the crime occurred, police said.



The man taken into custody is GNB Sgt. David Jose Rebolledo Cortez, Saab said.



According to a police report seen by EFE, the 18-year-old girl Alexandra Colopoyn, who was some 25 weeks pregnant, was shot and killed by a GNP militarized police sergeant during the distribution of hams, when the group she was with turned violent.



The National Guard rushed to the scene to calm the situation.



“Making wrongful use of his weapon,” the guardsman now under arrest “shot at the crowd” and hit the pregnant girl, who died soon afterwards at a hospital.



The rioting occurred at 4:00 am Sunday when there weren’t enough hams for all the people who had been waiting for them.



According to Ana Perez who saw the entire incident, the guardsman under arrest pushed one of her family members into a gutter. After Perez’s husband told him off for what he did, the guardsman “started firing shots like he was crazy.”



“We all started running. The girl, who was also running away, got shot in the head,” the young woman said. Another person was wounded, various witnesses said.



According to Perez and others who were there, the guardsmen had come from a nearby bar and “were drunk.”



