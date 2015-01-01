 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kamil Stoch Wins 2nd Stage of 66th Four Hills Tournament

GARMISCH PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – Poland’s Kamil Stoch won on Monday the second stage of the 66th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany.

Stoch, the reigning two-time Olympic champion, clinched the win with jumps of 135.5 meters and 139.5 meters, scoring a total of 283.4 points.

The 30-year-old Stoch got the better of Germany’s Richard Freitag, who recorded jumps of 132 meters and 137 meters, scoring 275.8 points.

Norway’s Anders Fannemel took the third place on the podium with jumps of 132.5 meters and 136.5 meters, scoring 270.2 points.

The tournament is scheduled to continue on Jan. 4 in the Austrian city of Innsbruck.
 

