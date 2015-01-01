

Svitolina, Konta Advance to 2nd Round at Brisbane



BRISBANE, Australia – Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom advanced on Monday to the second round at the Brisbane International tennis tournament.



In the first round, Svitolina, seeded No. 3, defeated Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-4 in almost one and a half hours.



The 23-year-old Ukrainian is scheduled to take on Ana Konjuh of Croatia in the second round for a place in the last-eight round.



Meanwhile, fifth seed Konta was forced to rally from a set down to prevail over the United States’ Madison Keys 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.



In the second round, Konta is set to play against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.



Sixth seed Kristina Mladenovic of France was stunned by Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.



Sasnovich will take on Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, who got the better of Britain’s Heather Watson 6-3, 6-3.



