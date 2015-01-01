

India, Pakistan Exchange List of Nuclear Installations



NEW DELHI – India and Pakistan exchanged on Monday lists of their nuclear installations, as agreed by the two countries in a deal signed in 1988.



“India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.



The agreement, which came into effect in 1991, stipulates that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on Jan. 1 every year, and this is the 27th consecutive exchange of the lists.



The exchange took place at a time of heightened tension between the two South Asian countries.



They have been in dispute over Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, an Indian sentenced to die by a Pakistani court for spying.



The number of ceasefire violations along the Kashmir border has also recently escalated.



India and Pakistan carried out nuclear tests in 1998, and faced United States sanctions as a result. Shortly afterwards, they announced unilateral moratoria on further atomic explosions.



In 1999, the two powers agreed to respect their unilateral moratoria as part of the Lahore Declaration.



Both countries carry out nuclear-capable missile tests.



