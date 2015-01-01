 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

India, Pakistan Exchange List of Nuclear Installations

NEW DELHI – India and Pakistan exchanged on Monday lists of their nuclear installations, as agreed by the two countries in a deal signed in 1988.

“India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The agreement, which came into effect in 1991, stipulates that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on Jan. 1 every year, and this is the 27th consecutive exchange of the lists.

The exchange took place at a time of heightened tension between the two South Asian countries.

They have been in dispute over Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, an Indian sentenced to die by a Pakistani court for spying.

The number of ceasefire violations along the Kashmir border has also recently escalated.

India and Pakistan carried out nuclear tests in 1998, and faced United States sanctions as a result. Shortly afterwards, they announced unilateral moratoria on further atomic explosions.

In 1999, the two powers agreed to respect their unilateral moratoria as part of the Lahore Declaration.

Both countries carry out nuclear-capable missile tests.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved