

Attack on Police Camp in India-Administered Kashmir Ends with 7 Deaths



NEW DELHI – The attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp in India-administered Kashmir ended early Monday with the deaths of five policemen and two insurgents.



The attack began at 2:00 am Sunday in the Awantipora area in Pulwama district, local superintendent of police Mohammad Aslam told EFE.



Aslam confirmed the death of five CRPF members and two insurgents.



A little over a year ago, another attack against an army base that left 19 Indian soldiers dead – the worst in more than a decade on an Indian military base – raised tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir.



Kashmir is the only Indian state with a Muslim majority. Pakistan has claimed sovereignty over Kashmir since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and its independence from the British Empire.



India has accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorists who carried out attacks in Indian territory in an attempt to bolster the Kashmiri separatist movement.



The two nations have waged two wars and minor conflicts over the region, separated by a provisional border dividing Kashmir into two and making it one of the most militarized areas in the world.



