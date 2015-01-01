 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korea’s Leader Calls for Increased Nuclear Warhead, Missile Production

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday in his New Year’s Day address that his country has completed its nuclear forces, and called for an increase in production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment.

“We achieved the goal of completing our state nuclear force in 2017,” Kim said in a televised message broadcast by the North Korean state network.

He also stressed the need to “mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and accelerate their deployment,” the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Kim said that his country’s nuclear forces have gained a powerful deterrent against the United States and that Pyongyang’s weapons are capable of hitting all of its mainland territory.

“A button is always on my desk,” the North Korean leader said, adding that “this is reality, not a threat.”

Kim also urged Washington and Seoul to end their joint military maneuvers, which the regime criticized as an attempt to invade its country, and extended his hand to Seoul, saying that North and South Korea must improve their relations.

Throughout 2017, North Korea intensified its weapons tests with the launch of about 20 missiles, three of which were intercontinental, and completed its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date in September.

The regime’s repeated weapons tests have triggered a record number of sets of UN sanctions against the Asian country, four in one year.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved