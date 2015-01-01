 
Caracas,
Monday
January 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Uruguay

Montevideo Bids Farewell to 2017 with Cider Battle, Music, Dancing

MONTEVIDEO – Montevideo residents bade farewell to 2017 on Sunday with their traditional cider “battle” at the Port Market in the Uruguayan capital, where hundreds of people gathered and danced to the rhythms of the Samba School while dousing one another with cider.

Around midday, there were already dozens of people on the scene awaiting the start of the battle, while in the vicinity vendors sold cups of cider as more and more local residents – and tourists – flocked to the area.

Suddenly, one boy broke the ice and doused a group of people walking in the area, unleashing the cider war.

Without regard for gender or age, everyone on hand joined in to dance, winding up soaked with cider in the process.

In contrast to other years and despite the fact that it is mid-summer in Uruguay, this time around the day wasn’t too hot and it was even threatening to rain, but that did not prevent many more people from flocking to the site, which is one of Montevideo’s prime tourist attractions.

Even foreign tourists on hand for the unusual event bought cups of cider and entered into the fray, and a group of people shot off fireworks toward the end of the celebration as a final goodbye to 2017.

The cider battle is a classic occurrence in Montevideo on the last day of the year.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved