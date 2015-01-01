 
  HOME | USA

Sheriff’s Deputy Dead, Six People Wounded in Colorado Shootout

WASHINGTON – One deputy was killed and four others wounded, along with two civilians, on the outskirts of Denver on Sunday, local authorities reported, adding that it is believed that the shooter was also killed by police gunfire.

The incident – which authorities said appeared to be an ambush-style attack on the deputies – occurred on Sunday morning when the Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment building in the town of Highlands Ranch.

“Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat,” said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department on its official Twitter account.

The dead deputy was identified as Zackari Parrish, 29.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at a press conference that the shooter used a rifle to ambush the deputies and fired at least 100 rounds at them.

“He knew we were coming,” said Spurlock, who suggested that the shooter could have planned to ambush the law enforcement officers.

The deputies who were wounded in the shootout are in stable condition and are expected to recover, along with the two civilians, the sheriff said.

President Donald Trump also sent out a tweet on the matter, saying “My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement – God Bless them all!”

For several hours on Sunday morning, local authorities said that the shooting site was still an active crime scene and urged local residents to avoid the area, remaining where they were and not getting near windows or exterior walls, in case more gunfire erupted.

Authorities also set up an emergency refuge where local residents could shelter if they were away from home at the time.
 

