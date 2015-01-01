HOME | USA

Trump: US Is Alert to Possible Human Rights Violations in Iran



WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that his government is on the alert for any human rights violations that could occur within the context of the protests in Iran, adding that the Iranian people are fed up with the fact that their money is being used to finance terrorism.



“Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer,” said Trump on Twitter.



“The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!” he added.



Thousands of people have taken to the streets in different Iranian cities since last Thursday to protest the economic policy of the Hassan Rohani government, the cost of living and corruption.



Trump had warned on Saturday that the world “is watching” what is happening in Iran, noting that “Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice.”



On Friday, Trump had also blamed the protests in Iran on “Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad.”



“Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves,” he had tweeted.



The Iranian government on Saturday called upon its citizens not to participate in unauthorized demonstrations, which are proceeding amid heightened security and in which two people have died.



WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that his government is on the alert for any human rights violations that could occur within the context of the protests in Iran, adding that the Iranian people are fed up with the fact that their money is being used to finance terrorism.“Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer,” said Trump on Twitter.“The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!” he added.Thousands of people have taken to the streets in different Iranian cities since last Thursday to protest the economic policy of the Hassan Rohani government, the cost of living and corruption.Trump had warned on Saturday that the world “is watching” what is happening in Iran, noting that “Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice.”On Friday, Trump had also blamed the protests in Iran on “Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad.”“Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves,” he had tweeted.The Iranian government on Saturday called upon its citizens not to participate in unauthorized demonstrations, which are proceeding amid heightened security and in which two people have died. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

