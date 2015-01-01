HOME | World (Click here for more)

Suicide Bomber Kills 17, Injures 13 at Afghanistan Funeral Ceremony



KABUL – The number of civilians killed in a motorcycle bomb attack during the funeral of a local politician on Sunday in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan has reached 17, with 13 wounded, an official source told EFE.



An explosive device attached to the motorbike detonated near where a crowd attended the funeral at about 2:15 pm (0945 GMT) in the Behsud district, said provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyanai.



“The detonation was caused by explosives placed on a motorcycle, parked near the meeting, the explosion killed 17 people and injured 13 more, some of whom are in critical condition,” Khogyani said.



Shortly after the blast, provincial authorities said it had been a suicide attack, a conclusion arrived at after the arrival of a research team.



The funeral was to pay respects to Gul Wali, a former district chief of Haskah Menah district.



No insurgent group has claimed the attack in Nangarhar, where both the Taliban and the Islamic State terror organization are active and control several areas of the region.



The victims were mainly civilians.



A suicide attack in Kabul against a cultural center of the Shia Muslim minority and claimed by IS caused 41 deaths and 84 injuries on Thursday.



Since the end of the NATO combat mission in January 2015, Kabul has been losing ground to the Taliban and now controls only 57 percent of the country, according to the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) of the United States Congress.



