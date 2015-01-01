HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Manchester City’s Winning Streak Halted by Crystal Palace in 0-0 Draw



LONDON – Manchester City’s extraordinary winning streak ended at 18 matches on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the 21st round of the Premier League.



Coach Pep Guardiola’s team fell one victory shy of breaking the longest winning run in the major European leagues, recorded by Bayern Munich in 2014.



Man City, which has yet to lose a league match this season, struggled to pierce the host’s defense at Selhurst Park in London.



The Premier League leader nearly lost the game in the 90th minute when Palace was awarded a penalty.



Luka Milivojevic of Serbia, however, missed the best scoring chance in the match, firing the ball into the legs of Man City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson.



City had its chances, which were squandered by Argentine substitute Sergio Aguero after he was brought in to replace injured Gabriel Jesus in the 23rd minute.



Man City also missed David Silva, who was not even called up for the match, and it lacked solutions to Palace’s defensive approach.



Guardiola brought Raheem Sterling and Yaya Toure during the second half but without any changes on the scoreboard.



After the draw, City remains at the top of the Premier League standings with 59 points, 14 points ahead of second-place Chelsea.



