Bus Crash Kills 36 People North of Kenya’s Capital



NAIROBI – At least 36 people were killed on Sunday in a head-on collision between a truck and a passenger bus in the Kenyan city of Nakurua, north of the capital Nairobi.



The force of the impact was such that it totally flattened the truck’s cabin, destroyed the front of the bus and knocked it on its side.



Some 30 people died at the scene and another six people succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital. The number of victims was likely to increase.



The bus crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on into the truck, which was carrying a sea container, at about 0030 GMT on the road between Nakuru and Eldoret while heading to Nairobi.



The truck driver was killed and another 28 dead bodies were recovered from the bus.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus, with 46 passengers on board, was exceeding the speed limit.



A two-month-old baby was among those who died while being transported to the hospital.



