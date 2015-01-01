 
Caracas,
Monday
January 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Saudi Arabia’s High-Speed Train Completes 1st Trip from Medina to Mecca

RIYADH – The high-speed train linking Saudi Arabia’s holy cities of Medina and Mecca made on Sunday its first test run along the entire route, completing the 450 kilometer (281 mile) journey in two hours and 52 minutes.

A spokesperson for al-Shoula, the Spanish-Saudi consortium responsible for the project, told EFE that the train exceeded 300 kilometers (180 miles) per hour in some sections of the route.

The train passes through the port city of Jeddah, and will be used to ease congestion for pilgrims traveling to and from Mecca as part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which last year saw over 2.3 million people.

The inaugural trip was attended by Saudi Transport Minister, Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, Spanish Ambassador Alvaro Iranzo, and representatives of companies carrying out the project, according to the official Saudi news agency SPA.

The companies responsible for developing the second phase of the project had committed to performing a trial operation before the end of 2017.

The high-speed train was scheduled to begin its commercial operation in March, but there were delays in work at three stations.

The delivery deadline was postponed for 14 months due to delays resulting from the technical difficulties of the project.

The consortium in charge of the second phase of the project is composed of 12 Spanish companies and Saudi Arabia’s al-Shoula and al-Rosan firms.

The second phase of the project was awarded to the consortium at the end of 2011 for 6.74 billion euros ($8.08 billion) and included the design and construction of tracks and systems over more than 450 kilometers and the supply of 35 trains, in addition to operation and maintenance for 12 years.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved