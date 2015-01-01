HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

PSG Star Neymar Parties on Brazilian Island, Bumps into Ex



SAO PAULO – Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who is on vacation until early January, is partying on the upscale Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, where he bumped into ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.



The soccer star, who is on the island to ring in 2018, went to a big party on Friday night that drew a number of celebrities, including the 22-year-old Marquezine, the star of several soap operas.



Neymar and Marquezine, who broke up in mid-2017, bumped into each other and kissed at the party, media reports said.



The party was also attended by Izabel Goulart, a former Victoria’s Secret model, and her boyfriend, Kevin Trapp, who is PSG’s goalkeeper.



Fernando de Noronha, a mid-Atlantic island paradise, is the go-to destination for many celebrities.



SAO PAULO – Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who is on vacation until early January, is partying on the upscale Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, where he bumped into ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.The soccer star, who is on the island to ring in 2018, went to a big party on Friday night that drew a number of celebrities, including the 22-year-old Marquezine, the star of several soap operas.Neymar and Marquezine, who broke up in mid-2017, bumped into each other and kissed at the party, media reports said.The party was also attended by Izabel Goulart, a former Victoria’s Secret model, and her boyfriend, Kevin Trapp, who is PSG’s goalkeeper.Fernando de Noronha, a mid-Atlantic island paradise, is the go-to destination for many celebrities. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

