Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

PSG Star Neymar Parties on Brazilian Island, Bumps into Ex

SAO PAULO – Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who is on vacation until early January, is partying on the upscale Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, where he bumped into ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.

The soccer star, who is on the island to ring in 2018, went to a big party on Friday night that drew a number of celebrities, including the 22-year-old Marquezine, the star of several soap operas.

Neymar and Marquezine, who broke up in mid-2017, bumped into each other and kissed at the party, media reports said.

The party was also attended by Izabel Goulart, a former Victoria’s Secret model, and her boyfriend, Kevin Trapp, who is PSG’s goalkeeper.

Fernando de Noronha, a mid-Atlantic island paradise, is the go-to destination for many celebrities.
 

