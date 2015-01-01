HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Vitolo, Costa Presented as New Atletico Madrid Players



MADRID – Spain’s Victor Machin, better known as Vitolo, and countryman Diego Costa were presented on Sunday as new players for Atletico Madrid at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.



Although Atletico signed both during the summer, they were not able to join their new club immediately due to a FIFA ban that prevented the Spanish club from registering new players.



“During the last few years, Atletico has been fighting with the biggest (teams), that’s why I am joining them,” Vitolo said at a press conference.



“(Atletico) has reached the final of the Champions (League) and won the league title, prevailing over Barça and Real Madrid, which are virtually the winners. I think the club has improved a lot during these last few years,” he added.



Vitolo confirmed he had recovered from a hamstring injury sustained in November during his loan to Las Palmas.



He stressed the importance of competing with other players for a place in the starting line-up, regarding it as a foundation for Atletico’s success.



Costa, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to playing in competitive matches after three months of practice.



“I have waited for a long time. I have waited for as long as I had to. I have been training, looking forward to the moment I will return to playing,” Costa said.



“I want to play already, I am tired of that much training,” Costa said after returning to his former club following a three-season spell at Chelsea.



He asserted that he was in better shape now than when he settled his departure from Chelsea in September.



MADRID – Spain’s Victor Machin, better known as Vitolo, and countryman Diego Costa were presented on Sunday as new players for Atletico Madrid at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.Although Atletico signed both during the summer, they were not able to join their new club immediately due to a FIFA ban that prevented the Spanish club from registering new players.“During the last few years, Atletico has been fighting with the biggest (teams), that’s why I am joining them,” Vitolo said at a press conference.“(Atletico) has reached the final of the Champions (League) and won the league title, prevailing over Barça and Real Madrid, which are virtually the winners. I think the club has improved a lot during these last few years,” he added.Vitolo confirmed he had recovered from a hamstring injury sustained in November during his loan to Las Palmas.He stressed the importance of competing with other players for a place in the starting line-up, regarding it as a foundation for Atletico’s success.Costa, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to playing in competitive matches after three months of practice.“I have waited for a long time. I have waited for as long as I had to. I have been training, looking forward to the moment I will return to playing,” Costa said.“I want to play already, I am tired of that much training,” Costa said after returning to his former club following a three-season spell at Chelsea.He asserted that he was in better shape now than when he settled his departure from Chelsea in September. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

