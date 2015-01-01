 
Caracas,
Monday
January 1,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Vitolo, Costa Presented as New Atletico Madrid Players

MADRID – Spain’s Victor Machin, better known as Vitolo, and countryman Diego Costa were presented on Sunday as new players for Atletico Madrid at the club’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Although Atletico signed both during the summer, they were not able to join their new club immediately due to a FIFA ban that prevented the Spanish club from registering new players.

“During the last few years, Atletico has been fighting with the biggest (teams), that’s why I am joining them,” Vitolo said at a press conference.

“(Atletico) has reached the final of the Champions (League) and won the league title, prevailing over Barça and Real Madrid, which are virtually the winners. I think the club has improved a lot during these last few years,” he added.

Vitolo confirmed he had recovered from a hamstring injury sustained in November during his loan to Las Palmas.

He stressed the importance of competing with other players for a place in the starting line-up, regarding it as a foundation for Atletico’s success.

Costa, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to playing in competitive matches after three months of practice.

“I have waited for a long time. I have waited for as long as I had to. I have been training, looking forward to the moment I will return to playing,” Costa said.

“I want to play already, I am tired of that much training,” Costa said after returning to his former club following a three-season spell at Chelsea.

He asserted that he was in better shape now than when he settled his departure from Chelsea in September.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved