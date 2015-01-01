HOME | World (Click here for more)

Two Protesters Die in Anti-Government Demonstrations in Iran



TEHRAN – Two people died in the western Iranian province of Lorestan during protests against the government’s economic policies, the deputy governor of the province said on Sunday.



Habibollah Khojastepour lamented the death of the two civilians Saturday night in the city of Dorud in Lorestan, adding that the authorities wanted to disperse the demonstrations peacefully, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.



He alleged that “takfiris” (Sunni extremists) and foreign intelligence services had been involved in the protests in Dorud, which he characterized as riots.



Photos of the two slain protesters went viral on social media following their deaths, while Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli called for respect for public order, stressing that such tension harms both security and employment in the country.



The interior minister said those who cause chaos “should be responsible for their misbehavior,” adding that the Iranian parliament, government and the judiciary are interested in addressing the people’s grievances, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.



The Iranian government on Saturday had called on citizens to avoid participating in unauthorized demonstrations, after three days of protests against rising prices and corruption.



