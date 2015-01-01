HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 4 Dead in Attack on Police Camp in India-Administered Kashmir



NEW DELHI – At least two policemen and two insurgents were killed on Sunday in a terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp in India-administered Kashmir, where clashes are ongoing.



The attack began in the early morning at the Awantipora area in Pulwama district and so far has left four people dead, Jammu and Kashmir state police confirmed on its Twitter account.



A group of armed attackers threw several grenades at the training camp at 2:00 am and then indiscriminately opened fire, security forces told local media.



The exchange of gunfire was ongoing in the area, they said.



A little over a year ago, another attack against an army base that left 19 Indian soldiers dead – the worst in more than a decade on an Indian military base – raised tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir.



Located on the foothills of the Himalayas, Kashmir is the only Indian state with a Muslim majority, over which Pakistan has claimed complete sovereignty since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and its independence from the British Empire.



India has accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorists who carried out attacks in Indian territory in an attempt to bolster the Kashmiri separatist movement.



The two nations have waged two wars and minor conflicts over the region, separated by a provisional border dividing Kashmir into two and making it one of the most militarized areas in the world.



