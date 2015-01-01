 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Xi, Putin Willing to Boost Cooperation between China, Russia

BEIJING – The presidents of China and Russia expressed on Sunday their willingness to boost coordination on strategic issues of foreign policy and economic cooperation.

China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year messages on Sunday.

Xi expressed his willingness to boost strategic coordination with Russia and recalled that both the powers have seen close strategic partnership coordination in 2017, showing firm support for each other on questions concerning their respective core interests, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

This cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, especially in reference to conflict, has contributed to world peace and stability, the Chinese leader said.

Putin stressed his desire to continue fostering coordination with Beijing in international affairs and highlighted the significant progress in bilateral trade during 2017.

Russia is one of China’s main sources of natural gas.
 

