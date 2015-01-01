 
China’s Industrial Expansion Slows Down in December, Service Sector Grows

BEIJING – Chinese manufacturing sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December, while the service sector continued its growth, according to the Purchasing Managers’ Index released on Sunday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index of China’s manufacturing activity stood at 51.6 points in December, down from 51.8 in November, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In contrast, service sector activity grew to stand at 55 points in December, as compared to 54.8 in November.

A figure above 50 points suggests expansion, while a figure lower than 50 indicates contraction.

The service sector already accounts for more than half of China’s gross domestic product.

The December figure for the manufacturing index is at par with the annual average, which points to strong resilience in China’s growth, according to NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe, the official news agency Xinhua reported.
 

