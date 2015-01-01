 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Anderson Defeats Bautista Agut, Earns Title in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI – South Africa’s Kevin Anderson defeated Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6 (0) on Saturday to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Anderson, the 2017 US Open runner-up to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, played more solidly than Bautista Agut, who failed to rally in the second set.

This is the first time Anderson has won the title at the exhibition tournament, which the so-called “Big Four” – Swiss great Roger Federer, Nadal, Serbian star Novak Djokovic and Britain’s Andy Murray – have dominated.

The tournament ended up without many of the stars who had been expected to take part in the six-player event.

Nadal, Djokovic, Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka and Canada’s Milos Raonic pulled out.

Organizers resorted to bringing in Murray, who took the place of the injured Djokovic, to play a one-set match against Bautista Agut, himself a substitute for Nadal.

The Serbian star was forced to withdraw due to an elbow problem.
 

