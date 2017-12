HOME | World (Click here for more)

Iranís Government Imposes Ban on Protests



TEHRAN Ė The Iranian government called on Saturday on citizens to not take part in unauthorized demonstrations after three days of protests against price increases and corruption.



The rallies against the governmentís economic and foreign policy continued for a third consecutive day in different cities, with hundreds taking to the streets.



ďWe ask people not to take part in unlawful gatherings. If they plan a gathering, they should apply (for permission),Ē the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.



The interior minister said the protests were illegal under a law approved in January 2017 that penalizes any demonstration that the government regards as contrary to national interests and institutional politics.



In Tehranís Enghelab street, protesters shouted slogans against officials and were dispersed by police, EFE confirmed on the scene.



Protests, meanwhile, continued in the central city of Shahr-e Kord, an eyewitness told EFE on condition of anonymity.



The general discontent caused by Iranís economic situation sparked the protests, the source said.



The Foreign Ministry slammed on Saturday the US for interfering in Iranís internal affairs after President Donald Trump commented on the rallies.



ďMany reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regimeís corruption & its squandering of the nationís wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their peopleís rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!Ē Trump tweeted.



Thousands of Iranians, according to the official IRNA news agency, took to the streets in several cities, including Tehran, for pro-government rallies.



The protesters chanted slogans against the United States and Israel, as well as slogans in support of Iranís supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, media reports said.



The anti-government protests erupted on Thursday in the city of Mashhad and spread into other cities, photos posted on social media show.



