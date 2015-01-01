HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sassuolo Snatches 1-1 Draw against Roma in Serie A



ROME – Roma was held on Saturday to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo in a Serie A 19th round match.



Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring for Roma 31 minutes into the match, held at Olimpico stadium.



With 12 minutes to go, Simone Missiroli netted the equalizer to give Sassuolo a 1-1 away draw.



Roma remains in the fourth position with 39 points, one point behind Inter Milan, which is set to host fifth-placed Lazio later on Saturday.



Sassuolo is in 14th place with 21 points.



Udinese won 2-1 in an away game over Bologna, while Torino gained a single point in the league table after a scoreless draw against Genoa.



Udinese occupies the eighth position with 27 points, three points behind sixth-placed Sampdoria, which defeated Spal 2-0.



Also on Saturday, Atalanta suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Cagliari, while Benevento beat Chievo Verona 1-0 in the same round.



Earlier on Saturday, AC Milan earned a point after a 1-1 away draw against Fiorentina.



Napoli, which earned a 1-0 away victory over Crotone on Friday, leads the Serie A table with 48 points, four points ahead of defending champion Juventus, which is set to visit Verona later on Saturday.



