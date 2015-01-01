

Egypt Pressures Palestinian Factions to Implement Reconciliation Deal



CAIRO – Egypt continued to pressure rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah to implement a reconciliation agreement that was brokered and signed in Cairo, Palestinian sources told EFE on Saturday.



Egypt has acted as a mediator between the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the nationalist party Fatah, which governs the West Bank, and the agreement was signed in October.



The sources noted that the Egyptian intelligence service, the body acting as mediator, had registered breaches of the agreement by both parties, but blamed Fatah and the Palestinian Authority to a greater extent for delaying the execution of the deal.



A delegation from Egyptian intelligence, which was in Gaza, left the coastal enclave earlier this month and made its return conditioned on both parties’ steps to show seriousness in resolving the pending issues and commit to the agreement’s points.



The sources added that the Egyptian mediators became upset because the government of national unity, led by Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, had not yet taken power in Gaza, which was supposed to take place Dec. 10.



Since the end of November, there have been incidents and disagreements that have blocked the transfer of power in the strip, while both Fatah and Hamas have blamed each other for the delay.



This week, a Fatah delegation went to Cairo to address the obstacles to the implementation of the agreement, but Hamas did not send its representatives to attend the meeting as planned.



In October, Hamas agreed to cede control of Gaza to a government of national unity after 10 years of rule by the Islamist movement, which expelled the forces of Fatah and the Palestinian Authority from the coastal enclave in 2007.



