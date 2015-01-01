HOME | Chile

Moderate Earthquake Rocks 2 Regions in Northern Chile



SANTIAGO – A magnitude-5.1 earthquake rocked two regions in northern Chile on Saturday, but no injuries or damage have been reported, the University of Chile’s Seismology Institute said.



“No injuries to persons, disruptions in basic services or infrastructure damage have been reported as a result of this earthquake,” the national emergency management office said.



The temblor hit the regions of Arica y Parinacota and Tarapaca at 5:20 am, the institute said.



The quake’s epicenter was located in the desert about 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) north of Camia, a city in Tarapaca, and some 1,950 kilometers (1,211 miles) from Santiago.



The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.2.



Chile is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent quakes and volcanic activity that accounts for about 85 percent of the world’s seismic activity.



SANTIAGO – A magnitude-5.1 earthquake rocked two regions in northern Chile on Saturday, but no injuries or damage have been reported, the University of Chile’s Seismology Institute said.“No injuries to persons, disruptions in basic services or infrastructure damage have been reported as a result of this earthquake,” the national emergency management office said.The temblor hit the regions of Arica y Parinacota and Tarapaca at 5:20 am, the institute said.The quake’s epicenter was located in the desert about 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) north of Camia, a city in Tarapaca, and some 1,950 kilometers (1,211 miles) from Santiago.The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.2.Chile is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent quakes and volcanic activity that accounts for about 85 percent of the world’s seismic activity. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

