Jelena Ostapenko Stuns Serena Williams in Abu Dhabi



ABU DHABI – Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko defeated the Unites States’ Serena Williams 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Saturday.



This was Williams’ first match back since winning the 2017 Australian Open title, after ending her season to focus on her pregnancy.



Almost four months after giving birth to a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohania, on Sept. 1, Serena was back on the court.



However, the 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko spoiled her comeback in the exhibition tournament held in Abu Dhabi.



Despite rallying from a set down, Wiliams felt short in the first-to-10 tiebreak.



Ostapenko is seventh ranked while Williams has slumped to 22 on the WTA standings.



