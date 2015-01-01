 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Vincenzo Montella Presented as Sevilla New Coach

SEVILLE, Spain – Serie A specialist Vincenzo Montella of Italy was presented on Saturday as Sevilla’s new coach, succeeding Eduardo Berizzo, who was dismissed last week.

Montella signed an 18-month contract with Sevilla, which currently holds the fifth spot in La Liga’s standings, only one month after being fired as the coach of AC Milan.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me; it was an aim I had and I have achieved,” he said. “When I played here with Fiorentina, I loved the stadium and the club. The spirit is beautiful for everyone who plays here,” Montella said at a press conference.

Montella was referring to the 2014-2015 UEFA Europe League semifinal match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, which he lost while coaching Fiorentina.

He said he was looking forward to the return of French midfielder Steven Nzonzi, who had missed Sevilla’s last seven matches over a disagreement with Berizzo.

During the press conference, attended by Sevilla’s president Jose Castro and sporting director Oscar Arias, Montella said he watched some of his new club’s matches and was looking forward to watching the latest games.

Montella stressed the importance of enthusiasm for Sevilla, as well as the will to impose their playing style.

He denied talking with Arias over potential signings, but said they addressed his ideas according to the current squad.

However, Montella said that they would sign a new player if needed.

He said he would have preferred to have more time before his first match as Sevilla’s coach, when they visit Cadiz on Jan. 3 in the Copa del Rey round of 16.
 

