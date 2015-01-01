HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

AC Milan Held 1-1 by Fiorentina in Italy’s Serie A (VIDEO)



FLORENCE, Italy – AC Milan gained on Saturday a point after a 1-1 away draw against Fiorentina in the Serie A 19th round.



After a scoreless first half, Giovanni Simeone netted the opening goal in the 71st minute.



Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu slotted in the equalizer just three minutes later to secure the tie.



With this draw, Milan provisionally occupies the ninth position with 25 points, two points behind eighth-placed Fiorentina.



Napoli, which gained a 1-0 away win over Crotone on Friday, leads the Serie A table with 48 points, four points ahead of defending champion Juventus, which is set to visit Verona later on Saturday.







