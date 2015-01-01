HOME | World (Click here for more)

Egypt’s Former President Gets 3-Year Jail Sentence for Insulting Judiciary



CAIRO – An Egyptian court sentenced on Saturday ousted president Mohamed Morsi and another 19 defendants to three years in prison for insulting the judiciary.



Morsi and all but two of the defendants were collectively fined 1 million Egyptian pounds (over $56,000) by the Cairo Criminal Court, with Morsi to pay an additional million Egyptian pounds to Judge Ali al-Nimr.



Revolutionary activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has been in jail for three and a half years, and another four defendants in the same case, were not sentenced to prison but were each fined over $1,600 (EGP30,000).



The Egyptian state-run news agency MENA detailed that the 19 defendants included leaders and members of the former ruling Muslim Brotherhood group, former parliamentarians, lawyers, journalists and TV presenters who were charged with insulting the judiciary.



Morsi, who has been held for trial in several cases, was ousted in July 2013 following mass street protests against his rule.



